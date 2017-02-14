RJD Green Inc. Announces the first franchise sale of Silex Interiors

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - RJD Green ( OTC PINK : RJDG), announced the first franchise sale of the Silex Interiors, an operation of the Silex Holdings Division of RJD Green Inc. As part of the $600 billion dollar construction industry sector, Silex Holdings Division looks to expand its market presence with the launch of their franchise segment. As a franchisor, the ability to expand will require far less capital and provide faster growth, increased profitability, and increased organizational leverage.

RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of its initial franchise to be located in Tulsa Oklahoma.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, "Our initial franchise is part of the Master Franchise Agreement awarded to Silex Franchise Services, Inc., and will be located in Tulsa Oklahoma. This initial Silex franchise will be the franchise model in regards to facility and operations for other units that will be brought forward in full launch in 2017 and 2018."

Brewer further stated; "From our Officers and Directors franchising experience, we feel that all the components required for a unique franchising opportunity have been established, which allows a franchisee to acquire a real nuts and bolts industrial business opportunity that will require business management and sales capabilities only. From establishing the initial franchise, our focus will be to bring forward four to eight additional franchise locations in our first twelve months of franchising the Silex Interiors opportunity.

By launching the Silex franchising opportunity, we continue to implement our growth plan for Silex Holdings by expanding our market segments, and creating a faster growth rate of revenues and profitability."

Clay Cooley, spokesperson for Silex Franchise Services said; "We are excited to be on the ground floor of this franchise opportunity as a Master Franchisee. We expect to generate over $1,000,000 in revenue in year one and over $2,000,000 in year two revenue. We have executed a management agreement with Silex Holdings for the operation of our first unit. We feel this is an excellent profit opportunity for both parties creating a win-win business opportunity."

About RID Green Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.