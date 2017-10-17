RJD Green Inc. Appoints Director

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - RJD Green, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RJDG), a holding company focused in green environmental services, healthcare technology and services, and manufacturing / distribution of construction and industrial product, has announced changes in its board of directors.

The Company accepted the resignation of Rex Washburn as Director due to compelling health issues. Mr. Washburn will continue to serve in an advisory role to the Board.

The Board has accepted the nomination of Bryan Porto, as a Board Director.

Mr. Porto brings over 30 years of senior executive experience in the public company arena with expertise in international markets worldwide that include; Asia, China, India, Europe, eastern Europe, South America, and North America.

Bryan has served as an Officer and Board Director in both public and private companies. His industry expertise includes software platforms and technology for the energy industry, retail markets, international consulting firms, and international marketing companies.

Noteworthy accomplishments include; developed and implemented international partners, alliances, and contracts that grew revenues over 65%; his experience includes direct responsibility for operations in Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and the United States.

Mr. Porto holds a BA from PUC University in Brazil; Post Graduate degrees in International Relations and Mathematics from Lake Forest University in Illinois, USA. Mr. Porto speaks fluent English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

CEO Ron Brewer stated; "Mr. Porto brings extensive experience which can be utilized in our immediate future in regards to bringing forward IoSoft Inc.'s software platforms; and in the long-term as acquisitions are brought forward and operations are assimilated into the RJD Green holding company business model."

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSOFT Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.