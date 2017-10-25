RLTR - ReelTime VR Begins Trading Publicly on the OTC Markets; Achieves Highest Tier Available as Designated by OTC Markets for OTC Pink Public Companies

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - ReelTime Rentals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RLTR) has begun trading publicly on the OTC Markets and has reached the status of "Pink Current" as designated by OTC Markets.

The "Current" designation is the highest designation in the OTC Pink marketplace and requires the highest level of disclosure and reporting requirements of all OTC Pink tiers.

Companies may be categorized in Current Information by following the International Reporting Standard, which requires the company to be listed on a Qualifying Foreign Exchange that requires periodic disclosure filings, or by following the Alternative Reporting Standard by making filings publicly available through the OTC Disclosure & News Service pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. The Current Information category is based on the level and timely availability of disclosure and is not a designation of quality or investment risk.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated, "This is a truly pivotal milestone as ReelTime VR furthers its business. We are thankful to the numerous individuals whom have made this possible. We want to recognize the dedicated team at ReelTime (past and present) along with top notch professionals in legal compliance, accounting, and finance, as well as the very thorough staff at FINRA, and OTC Markets for without each of their efforts over an extended period of time this would not have been achieved. ReelTime VR has been actively working on its business anticipating this day would eventually arrive. Now that it has we will be able to communicate freely about our accomplishments and continue to make our mark as a Leeder in the Virtual Reality industry."

