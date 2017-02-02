News Room

RM2 Product Approved by Major US Retailer

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - RM2 International S.A. (AIM: RM2) ("RM2" or the "Company")

RM2 (AIM: RM2), the sustainable composite pallet innovator, is pleased to announce that its BlockPal™ pallets have been approved by one of the largest US retailers for use by its suppliers, effective from 1 February 2017.

The Board is highly encouraged by this development, which represents a significant milestone for the validation of the BlockPal™ product and significantly enhances its profile and potential customer base.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Notes to Editors

RM2 International S.A. specialises in pallet development, manufacture, supply and management to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol RM2.L.

For further information, please visit www.rm2.com

