RM2 Product Approved by Major US Retailer

RM2 ( AIM : RM2), the sustainable composite pallet innovator, is pleased to announce that its BlockPal™ pallets have been approved by one of the largest US retailers for use by its suppliers, effective from 1 February 2017.

The Board is highly encouraged by this development, which represents a significant milestone for the validation of the BlockPal™ product and significantly enhances its profile and potential customer base.

