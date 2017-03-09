LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - RM2 International SA ( AIM : RM2)

9 March 2017

RM2 International S.A.

("RM2" or the "Company")

RM2 Wins First Place for IoT Award for Innovation

RM2 International, the vertically-integrated pallet innovator, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded first place for LTE-M (Long Term Evolution - Machines) innovation at the GSMA Global Mobile IoT Summit, part of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2017, the largest global trade event for the mobile industry.

LTE-M is the industry standard term for the suite of technologies and communication standards based on low power networks for machine-to-machine communication and the Internet of Things (IoT). This is a significant award, reflecting the huge potential of the powerful solution RM2 has developed to allow substantial change in the pallet industry to take place.

RM2 is one of seven dedicated partners testing AT&T's LTE-M network and chipset technology alongside companies that are global leaders in their industries and household names.

John Walsh, CEO of RM2, commented:

"This award is a strong indicator of the market's positive response to the strategy we have adopted and hard work in recent months. Seeing our next generation trackable devices live in the field demonstrates our vision is quickly becoming reality. Our combined work with AT&T has shown we have a technology that can cause real improvement in the logistics services industry."

