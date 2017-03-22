RMG Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Listing Extension

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - RMG Networks Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : RMGN), or RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, is pleased to announce today that the Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq") has granted the Company's request for an additional extension through September 18, 2017, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

As previously reported, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on September 19, 2016, that it no longer satisfied the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of $1.00 per share, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In anticipation of not meeting the minimum bid price requirement by March 20, 2017, the end of its initial 180-day grace period, the Company applied for an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. In order to regain compliance, the minimum bid price per share of the Company's common stock must be at least $1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during the additional 180-day grace period, which will end on September 18, 2017. The Company has provided written notice of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second grace period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

About RMG

RMG ( NASDAQ : RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

