RMG Announces Updated Presentation Date and Webcast Time for the 29th Annual ROTH Conference to March 14

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - RMG Networks Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : RMGN), or RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, announced today that the company will now present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). RMG management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

The audio of RMG's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/rmgn and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The slides of the presentation will be available at http://ir.rmgnetworks.com.

About RMG

RMG ( NASDAQ : RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

