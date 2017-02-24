RMG Converts Supply Chain Pilot with Initial Rollout Sales Order for Global Manufacturer

RMG's innovative visual communications software platform leads to increase in productivity at distribution center resulting in an additional sale in fourth quarter

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - RMG Networks Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : RMGN), or RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, recently converted one of its Visual Supply Chain pilots, into a contract, for the first stage of what has the potential of being a major company-wide rollout in 2017 and beyond. The customer, a $10 billion global manufacturing company with 50 facilities world-wide, implemented a pilot of RMG's Visual Supply Chain solution in mid-2016, to streamline its operations by improving internal communications and productivity at its distribution centers. The success of the distribution center pilot led to a secondary project awarded in December 2016 for more than $250,000, at one of its manufacturing facilities.

The customer tasked RMG to design and install a pilot of RMG's proprietary Visual Supply Chain solution, featuring an innovative internal communications software platform, at one of the customer's main distribution centers in an effort to achieve its productivity improvement goals. RMG's internal communications software platform involves aggregating, synthesizing and displaying real-time key performance indicators on digital signage scoreboards. As a result of using the RMG platform, the customer saw a significant improvement in employee productivity, due to an increase in the flow and timeliness of critical information to employees. Based on the success achieved during this pilot implementation, the customer is beginning to implement the RMG solution across a wider area of the customer's manufacturing / distribution network, beginning with this additional order, that was awarded in December.

Feedback from the customer included praise for the sharp, crisp and clear screens being an excellent tool to facilitate constant communication and drive productivity. In addition, the distribution center manager reported that overall employee communication has improved and RMG's supply chain solution will be integral in the facility's day-to-day business practices moving forward. This success led to a sales order in the fourth quarter for a similar project in the company's manufacturing facility.

"This supply chain solution is just the beginning of many advances in employee and operational productivity for our customer," said Robert Michelson, Chief Executive Officer and President of RMG Networks. "We are thrilled to be a part of their success, and this is a perfect example of how RMG is able to affect change and provide world-class innovation that leads to profitability for our customers."

