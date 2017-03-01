RMG to Present at the 29th Annual Roth Conference on March 15

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - RMG Networks Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : RMGN), or RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, announced today that Robert Michelson, Chief Executive Officer, and Jana Ahlfinger Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET). The conference will be held March 12-15, 2017 at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA. RMG management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

The audio of RMG's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/rmgn and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The slides of the presentation will be available at http://ir.rmgnetworks.com.

About RMG

RMG ( NASDAQ : RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

© 2017 RMG Networks Holding Corporation. RMG, RMG Networks and its logo are trademarks and/or service marks of RMG Networks Holding Corporation.