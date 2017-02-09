Road Scholar Offers Learning Adventures Aboard Ship on America's Five Great Lakes

BOSTON, MA --(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Adventurers interested in learning about the storied waterways of the nation's five Great Lakes now have the opportunity to learn aboard a small ship exclusively chartered by Road Scholar.

The not-for-profit educational travel organization offers this unique opportunity for adults 50-plus. Participants get the opportunity to discover the pristine natural beauty of the five Great Lakes -- Michigan, Superior, Erie, Huron and Ontario -- while learning from Road Scholar experts about the people who've sailed and worked these extraordinary waterways for centuries.

Participants will explore the Great Lakes aboard the 110-stateroom M/V Victory 1, a four-star, intimate, charming and fully stabilized ocean-going vessel. Its spacious indoor and expansive outdoor public areas make it an ideal vessel for exploring destinations larger vessels cannot reach. Its size and amenities make it a perfect vehicle for Road Scholar participants to learn about scenic locations like Mackinac Island, a Victorian-era haven where cars are forbidden and horse-drawn carriages rule the roads.

"Road Scholar offers hundreds of Adventures Afloat for people who wish to explore and learn about the world aboard ship," said James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "We think the Victory 1 is a perfect floating campus and we've reserved it exclusively for Road Scholar participants on several itineraries on the Great Lakes and Cuba. This is a unique opportunity for people interested in learning about the five Great Lakes to enjoy a rich learning experience only Road Scholar can provide on a beautifully appointed small ship."

Adventures Afloat aboard the Victory

Everything is included on this unique learning adventure, including airfare, gratuities, a two-night hotel stay, visas (if required) and port taxes, which can save a participant as much as $450:

"The Best of All Five Great Lakes by Small Ship, Only with Road Scholar:" www.roadscholar.org/21866

Delve deep into the region's heritage, history and natural wonders of the nation's five Great Lakes.

"Voyage to All Five Great Lakes, At Your Own Pace:" www.roadscholar.org/22222

This gently-paced voyage blends enriching educational discoveries with unparalleled natural scenery.

"Authentic Cuba: A Cultural Journey by Small Ship:" www.roadscholar.org/22582

Sail to the historic cities of Havana, Trinidad, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba -- each one a fascinating UNESCO World Heritage Site.

To enroll, please visit our website at www.roadscholar.org/victory.

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults -- a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Road Scholars are immersed in a variety of educational activities, enlisting renowned faculty and experts who offer insider access not available to most individuals. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. To learn more, please visit www.roadscholar.org/press or check our blog at blog.roadscholar.org.

