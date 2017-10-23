RoadOne Appoints Industry Veteran, Steve Chandler, to Sales Leadership Team

RANDOLPH, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a leading single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics service company, announces today that Steve Chandler has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for the U.S. Southeast and Gulf regions. With over 30 years of container shipping, intermodal drayage and logistics experience, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge to the market and will serve as an important, collaborative supply chain partner.

Prior to RoadOne, Steve held numerous business development and account management positions with top global ocean carriers including CMA-CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and NYK Line, as well as his most recent position at another leading intermodal trucking company. He also served in the U.S. Air Force as a freight management specialist.

"Steve brings deep industry experience to RoadOne. He has been involved in every aspect of container transport which will help to strengthen supply chain reliability and performance for our customers. This experience significantly adds to the depth of RoadOne's business development efforts," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

To further support shippers in the U.S. Southeast, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics has opened a new Atlanta-based Container Yard (CY) operation. The 12-acre facility is located at 1952 Moreland Avenue SE and has 100,000 lbs. heavy lift capacity and a warehouse facility with 35,000 square feet for cross docking.

The CY is conveniently located between the Ports of Charleston and Savannah and the Atlanta Metro effectively positioning containers for expedited transport within this high population market, as well as the Southeast region.

"As RoadOne expands its national presence we'll increasingly be a vital asset in servicing customers' logistics needs and requirements. We believe this distribution hub will serve as a catalyst for future company growth," said David McLaughlin Sr., Chief Operating Officer, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

"We are pleased that this new operation positively impacts many other drayage carriers in the Atlanta, Southeast market by alleviating congestion at other depots and assisting drivers to have faster turn times. With HOS (hours of service) regulations and now with ELD's (electronic logging devices), drivers can't afford to spend hours waiting in line at CY's, rail or port locations," said Jeremiah (JC) Carruthers, VP Field Operations, South Region, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne delivers a comprehensive single source logistics solution to customers by providing the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, warehousing and distribution solutions nationwide. RoadOne operates in over 40 locations with over 1,000 drayage tractors throughout key intermodal locations across North America.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently delivering on a diversified service offering means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of Safety, Sales, Systems, and Financial support as RoadOne.

