RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Strengthens Management Team

Builds to support company's growing national footprint and enhance customer satisfaction

RANDOLPH, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a leading single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics service company, announces today the addition of two new regional business development directors and a regional vice president of operations in the Midwest. Their broad experience and business backgrounds will bolster the company's growing national expansion. The new RoadOne team members include:

Sarah Bond takes on the role of Area Sales Director, Southeast Region, responsible for business development for the Southeast territory. Prior to joining RoadOne, Sarah held various positions at a leading global ocean carrier. This experience provided a wealth of intermodal transportation and logistics knowledge. Her most recent role at the global carrier was account executive for the Southeast region where she handled many of the region's key accounts and generated some of the highest revenue in North America. Sarah brings high energy and expertise to her new role to deliver value-added solutions to RoadOne customers.





Chuck Henderson, RoadOne, Area Sales Director, West Region, is responsible for business development for the 13 Western U.S. states. Chuck offers a strong background in domestic and international freight forwarding and over 10 years of end-to-end supply chain experience. His strong supply chain expertise enables him to deliver comprehensive solutions involving domestic trucking, warehousing, as well as international ocean and air transportation. His experience spans a wide-range of vertical industries. Chuck's goal is to help companies identify areas of improvement within their supply chain, specifically in logistics.





With a broad and deep intermodal background, Michael Coleman comes to RoadOne IntermodaLogistics as Vice President Operations, Midwest region. Mike has responsibility for the Midwest Region including: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri. He has 30+ years of intermodal operations management experience. Previously, he worked for a container shipping line managing Midwest and North American operations. His experience includes equipment, CY (container yard) operations, M & R (maintenance and repair), trucking and rail, and has many strong relationships with many of his counterparts at Class 1 railroads, trucking and inland transportation companies in the shipping sector.





"Sarah, Chuck and Mike come to RoadOne with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance the superior intermodal and logistics services we offer our customers. With a customer first DNA, RoadOne is committed to constantly growing and building to provide the highest level of service and support for our customers. This includes industry-leading technology which enables 24/7 visibility and exceptional efficiency and data accuracy," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne operates in over 40 locations with over 1200 port drivers serving key intermodal locations across North America. The company's business philosophy is based on the tenets of reliability, tenacity, safety, integrity and loyalty.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

RoadOne delivers a comprehensive single source logistics solution to customers by providing the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, warehousing and distribution solutions nationwide. RoadOne operates in over 40 locations with over 1,200 drayage tractors throughout key intermodal locations across North America.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently offering diversified service offerings means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of Safety, Sales, Systems, and Financial support as RoadOne.

For more information, visit: www.roadone.com