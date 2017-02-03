ROADRUNNER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. - (RRTS)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 3, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ( NYSE : RRTS), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 8, 2014 and January 30, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Roadrunner and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 3, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Roadrunner and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Roadrunner lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) Roadrunner's financial statements dating back to the beginning of 2014 overstated the estimated results of operations; (iii) Roadrunner's financial statements contained errors relating to unrecorded expenses from unreconciled balance sheet accounts including cash, driver and other receivables, and linehaul and other driver payables; and (iv) Roadrunner's financial statements dating back to the beginning of 2014 were not reliable.

