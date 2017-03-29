Rob Rutledge Joins Eventus Solutions Group as Managing Director

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Eventus Solutions Group, a global customer engagement and contact center consulting company, today announced its recent addition of Rob Rutledge as managing director. Rutledge joins founding managing directors Milos Djokovic and Craig Tobin as part of a growth initiative. At Eventus, Rutledge will lead the Strategic Consulting organization and strategic account management.

"We are delighted to add someone with Rob's distinct talents and leadership ability to head up our Strategic Consulting team," said Djokovic. "Rob's expertise in customer success and digital transformation enables Eventus to address the growing global demand for our consulting services."

Rutledge comes to Eventus from Accenture, where he led management consulting work at one of their five largest clients. Rutledge spent several years in Australia heading up management consulting for Accenture's Asia-Pacific business with clients in China, Korea, and Japan. Many of his projects involved significant business transformation.

"I am excited to join an organization with so much potential and look forward to helping Eventus deliver innovative customer engagement solutions," said Rutledge.

Rutledge earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and then his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Sloan School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"Our business is only as good at the people behind it," says Tobin. "We are thrilled to add such a distinguished member to our outstanding team."

About Eventus

Eventus Solutions Group is a global consulting and managed services firm that helps its clients optimize the way they engage with their customers in contact centers and digital channels. The company's unique business model has earned it recognition on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies and has helped Eventus build a client list that includes some of the most well-known brands in healthcare, insurance, retail, communications, government and other industries. For more information, visit http://www.eventusg.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @eventusg.

