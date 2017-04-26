Robert Boaz to File Early Warning Report in Respect of Aura Silver Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Robert Boaz ("Mr. Boaz"), Chief Executive Officer and a director of Aura Silver Resources Inc. (the "Corporation"), has filed an early warning report (the "Report") reporting he has been granted options for 1,200,000 common shares of the Corporation.

Prior to the grant of options, Mr. Boaz beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, 11,200,855 common shares of the Corporation, warrants exercisable for 6,650,000 common shares and options exercisable for 1,100,000 common shares representing on a partially diluted basis approximately 14.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation. After the grant of options, Mr. Boaz beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, additional options exercisable for 1,200,000 common shares, along with the holdings identified above, representing on a partially diluted basis, approximately 15.73% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.

The common shares and warrants were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Boaz may increase or reduce his investment in the Corporation according to market conditions or other relevant factors such as additional grants of options by the Corporation in the future.

For further information relating to the option grant, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Boaz, 1324 Clarkson Road North, Mississauga, ON L5J 2W5, tel: (905) 403-8010; email boaz@aurasilver.com.