Robert Borden Named As Keynote Speaker at Texas Private Equity Conference

Delegate Advisors' Chief to Lead Discussion on Investment Drivers and Opportunities of the Coming Decades

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Delegate Advisors, LLC, a leading family office and investment advisor based in San Francisco and Chapel Hill, announces today that the firm's chief executive, Robert Borden, will serve as the keynote speaker of the prestigious Texas Private Equity Conference held on February 3, 2017. Mr. Borden will discuss the past and future of the private equity industry while reviewing key economic drivers from the past 30 years with an eye on the next 30 years.

"The past 30 years will not serve as precedent for the next 30," says Robert Borden, Delegate's chief executive and chief investment officer. "And so we often hear questions from families, endowments and foundations about where to find investment returns in an unpredictable, volatile environment. For many investors, private equity can be a beneficial addition to an investment portfolio."

In the discussion, Mr. Borden will provide a synopsis of the past 30 years investment environment and the four primary global drivers of the world economy: interest rates, globalization, demographics and the internet. He will compare them to a vastly different environment today. Importantly, he will discuss how these conditions affect investment returns and where investors should seek long-term returns in the future.

The Texas Private Equity Conference provides an opportunity for experts in the private equity space to convene and discuss these investment strategies.

About Delegate Advisors:

With offices in Chapel Hill, NC and San Francisco, CA, Delegate Advisors is a fee-only, independent advisor, with $1.6 billion in assets under advisement. The firm distinguishes itself from other advisors by focusing on the unique challenges and opportunities that first generation wealth creators often face. Viewing wealth management from an innovative and fresh perspective, the firm identifies well with families who share a similar proclivity for creative thinking and decisive action to solve problems and pursue opportunities. Delegate often provides expert opinions and topical commentary to publications like Financial Times and Barron's, further demonstrating the firm's commitment to industry thought leadership. For more information, please call (919) 932-8400 or visit delegateadvisors.com.

