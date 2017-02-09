Robert Demaree Joins ADG/EasyCare as District Manager

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Robert Demaree will serve as District Manager in the Washington, D.C. area for ADG/EasyCare, the company announced. Demaree brings 24 years of experience in leadership roles in sales, service, F&I and dealership operations to his new position.

"We expect great things from Robert and we're all happy he has joined the ADG/EasyCare team," said Greg English, President of ADG/EasyCare.

Demaree joined the automotive industry in 1992 after four years of military service that included deployment in the Persian Gulf for Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He served as training manager, finance manager and director, sales manager and general sales manager in a number of high-performing dealerships before joining JM Family Enterprises in 2012, where he served as a finance specialist and district manager for the JM&A Group.

Describing ADG/EasyCare as a "perfect fit," Demaree said the move represented an opportunity to leverage his experience as a manager and trainer.

"I believe in developing people and I actually enjoy it," Demaree said. "I love helping other people achieve their goals and the mission at ADG/EasyCare is to help others succeed and help dealers get what they want and need out of their businesses, so this is the perfect place for me be."

Larry Dorfman, Chairman/CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC -- the company that owns the ADG and EasyCare brands said, "Rob brings great talent and passion to the table every single day and the dealers he works with are already seeing the positive impact he has in our clients businesses."

