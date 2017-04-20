Robert Lowry brings more choice in insurance to Houston as he opens Brightway, The Lowry Agency

Brightway, The Lowry Agency will open its doors April 24

SPRING, TX--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Brightway Insurance continues to grow as its first location in the Houston metropolitan area is scheduled to open next week. Veteran businessman and now Brightway Agency Owner, Robert Lowry, will open the doors to Brightway, The Lowry Agency on Monday, April 24. Brightway Insurance is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency, and its footprint is quickly growing in the Lone Star State.

Lowry moved to the Houston area 10 years ago and looks forward to making the experience of finding and buying insurance easy for his friends and neighbors.

"I'm thrilled to bring a needed service to the growing communities in the greater Houston area," said Lowry. "As a Brightway Agency Owner, I have access to a growing list of 40 insurance companies, so I can help customers find policies that best meet their needs and their budgets."

Lowry and his wife, Leah, have owned two franchise locations of Any Lab Test Now in Houston for nine years. With a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La., he spent 20 years working in the oil industry. The Lowrys, who have been married nine years, together have three children and two dogs. They are members of The Woodlands First United Methodist Church. Lowry volunteers in the Snyder Elementary Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program and as a little league baseball coach. He enjoys woodworking, metalworking, cooking and playing racquetball. He looks forward to bringing more choice and expert counsel to his friends and neighbors in Spring and The Woodlands.

Houston area natives, Leslie Melendez and Megan Polansky, are joining Lowry as he opens the new Brightway Agency. Together, they bring 10 years' insurance experience to the Agency. A graduate of Carl Wunsche Sr. High School in Spring, Melendez speaks English and Spanish. She comes to Brightway from Allstate, where she has been a Sales Leader and Supervisor for the past three years. Polansky, who graduated from Conroe High School in Conroe, comes to Brightway from a State Farm Agency. Both Agents are ecstatic about the added level of attention and options they will be able to provide to consumers as Brightway Agents.

"We have a huge opportunity to show consumers in the Houston metro area an experience that can't be matched as we partner with Robert Lowry to bring Brightway Insurance to the area," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "Robert and his team will receive full support from more than 220 insurance professionals, allowing them to focus on finding the right policies for their customers and total protection for their assets and ultimately their financial futures."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

Brightway, The Lowry Agency is located at 3555 Rayford Rd, Suite 40 in Spring (between Sammy's Sports Grill and Momentum Coffee). The Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV, Life and Umbrella insurance policies from 40 insurance carriers including American Strategic, Cypress, Infinity, Mercury, Progressive and Safeco.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $451 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency. Brightway provides its Agency Owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 13 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Lowry Agency, visit BrightwayLowry.com or call 281-466-4377. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

