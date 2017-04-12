Robert M. Gardner, Verific Design Automation and Missing Link Electronics Board Member, Former EDA Consortium Executive Director, Dead at 74

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Robert M. Gardner, a resident of San Jose, Calif., died April 11 at the age of 74 after a short illness.

Mr. Gardner was member of the Board of Directors for Verific Design Automation since its inception in 1999. He co-founded Missing Link Electronics in 2008 and was its president and chief operating officer at the time of his death.

Mr. Gardner served as the executive director of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Consortium, now the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, from 2007 until 2015. In 2016, he was presented with the DATE Fellow Award by the Design Automation and Test in Europe (DATE) Conference and Exhibit in recognition of his long association with EDAC and DATE.

Over a 50-year career, Mr. Gardner held senior management positions at semiconductor and EDA companies Signetics/Philips, AMD, Exemplar Logic, Design Acceleration, Bridges2Silicon, and ITeX. A 1965 graduate of California Polytechnic College in Pomona, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Mr. Gardner was active in instrumental music education and performances in Silicon Valley. He also was an avid sailor/yacht racer.

He is survived by his wife Monique; son Scott and his wife Sarah and children Zoe and Reese; daughter Lauree Walker and her husband Tim and their children Luke and Lily.