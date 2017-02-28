SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Robert Sexton, vice president of Channel Sales and Alliances, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Sexton joined CloudGenix in April 2016 after a distinguished sales career at EMC. Under Sexton's leadership, CloudGenix formally debuted its global partner program in August 2016, and to-date signed up over a hundred partners, many of which are Cisco Gold Certified partners, including Applied Computer Solutions (ACS), Computer Design and Integration (CDI) and Forsythe Technology. Additionally, Sexton built and implemented a cloud-ready program for partners that allows them to extend their consultative relationship with clients. Most recently, Sexton led the charge in creating industry-leading programs for master agents and network service providers, signing major agreements with Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) and AVANT Communications, extending the CloudGenix reach into new markets.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

After a generation of market stagnation, the WAN industry is finally enjoying real growth, driven by cloud adoption and an increasing preference for software-defined networking. With its unique application-defined SD-WAN, CloudGenix is at the forefront of this growth. In fact, leading analysts predict that 30 percent of enterprises will adopt SD-WANs by 2019. CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family is designed for the needs of modern applications, including SaaS- and cloud-based apps such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP. It simplifies network configurations by up to 90 percent, and allows network managers to set up business rules and app-SLAs instead of working with arcane networking protocols. With ION, network performance is based on app-criteria, including performance, security and compliance. And, the network acts as a centralized database storing 100 percent of network and app flows, reducing fragmentation across devices, and providing access to application and network insights.

"The CloudGenix application-driven, software-defined WAN is revolutionizing networking -- and driving a massive $25 Billion plus market opportunity," said Sexton. "There are dramatic shifts underway in the technology, in the consumption model as software, and in the business model as subscriptions. This creates huge opportunities for partners to be successful as trusted advisors to their customers, helping them navigate change. As a 100-percent channel-driven organization, CloudGenix will be as successful as our partnerships."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

