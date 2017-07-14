Robex Resources: 16,525 Drilling Meters Planned in the Year 2017

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or the Company) (TSX VENTURE:RBX)(FRANKFURT:RB4) confirms a drilling plan of 16,525 meters for the year 2017, with the vast majority concentrated around the main pit of the Nampala mine in Mali.

In early 2017, ROBEX agreed with the world-renowned firm INNOVEXPLO. Over the past few weeks, they have carried out a geological reinterpretation of the main pit of the Nampala mine. This step was crucial to understanding the mineralization controls in order to properly plan and implement the drilling strategy.

The objectives of drilling the 16,500 meters will be to test the extensions of the mineralized zones of the Nampala pit, to confirm and extend the gold values previously intersected in the neighboring areas to the pit and confirm the presence of mineral resources that could enter directly into the current mine plan to increase mine life.

The plan proposed by INNOVEXPLO consists of 4,750 meters of core drilling and 11,775 meters of reverse circulation drilling ("RC"). The drillings will begin once the rainy season is over, around October 1, 2017 and will take place in the last quarter of 2017.

The drilling campaign will test five different targets. 1) In the immediate extensions to the south and west of the main pit in order to confirm the extension of the known mineralized zones, 2) in the pit in operation to delimit and test the homogeneity of economic zones and finally, 3) to the east and on the extension of the mineralized corridor to the south in order to identify areas potentially capable of increasing the resources of the operating area.

As a result of this work, Robex will be able to have a better quantitative and qualitative understanding of the mineralization system contained and surrounding the current pit. All the work related to the development and maintenance of the drilling campaign as well as the characterization of the mineral resources will be done under the supervision of the firm INNOVEXPLO. The latter will manage the integration of the new information with the current database with the ultimate aim of developing a new mineral resource estimate as well as the preparation of an updated technical report complying with the standards of regulation NI 43-101.

ROBEX intends to extend their prospecting effort over the next few years on the overall exploration of the Mininko permit, where the Nampala mine is located.

The geological information contained in this press release has been validated by François Kerr-Gillespie, geo, M.Sc. (OGQ # 2021) of INNOVEXPLO, a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101, responsible for the exploration on the Nampala site, in Mali.

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Robex Resources Inc. held their annual general shareholders meeting on June 15, 2017 in Quebec City. At this meeting, the following directors were re-elected for a one-year term: Mr. Georges Cohen, Mr. Richard Faucher, Mr. Julien Cohen, Mr. Michel Doyon, Mr. Claude Goulet, Mr. Christian Marti and Mr. Benjamin Cohen.

Mr. Georges Cohen and Mr. Richard Faucher were elected by the directors of the Company respectively as President and Vice-president of the Board of Directors. In addition, the following directors were re-elected as members of the Company's audit committee for a one-year term: Mr. Julien Cohen, Mr. Michel Doyon and Mr. Claude Goulet.

Robex Resources Inc. shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopes LLP / s.r.l / s.e.n.c.r.l., who will be responsible for the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

