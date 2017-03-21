Robex Resources Inc. Continues Commercial Production at the Nampala Mine

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:RBX)(FRANKFURT:RB4) is pleased to confirm that the start-up of the commercial production at the Nampala mine is proceeding normally. The staff is continuing their efforts to maintain the production rate and optimize the recovery rate.

2017 Production Data

During the months of January and February 2017, the Nampala mine continued to progress, despite a three-day production shutdown in February (a piece could not be repaired on site). The following table summarizes the production data:

Month Tonnage

treated Disponibility

(%) Tonnage

per day Tonnage

per hour

operated Monthly

Variation

(%) Recovery (%) Monthly

Variation

(%) January 124 300 92,0 4 011 181,6 +6,1 83,2 +4,2 Febuary 101 600 80,8* 3 630* 187,3 +3,1 85,8 +3,1

* The three-day shutdown alone corresponds to 12% of the monthly availability (28 days in February).

The hourly production as well as the recovery therefore increases satisfactorily.

Gold Sales

During the months of January and February 2017, the Company sold gold for a total of 172.2 kg, representing 5,535 ounces.

Operational Orientations

In the short term, the Company's strategy is to optimize the overall performance of the mine by implementing a rigorous preventive maintenance plan, including an increase in inventories of spare parts, in order to limit unplanned shutdowns like the one in February. It is also planned to introduce production and cost management follow-ups using the information systems already in place to maximize the financial performance of all operations.

Development Strategies

During the Company's board of directors meeting, it was decided to launch priority operations in order to support the company's overall strategy for the short, medium and long term development. The deployment of this strategy, outlined below, is now possible since the Nampala mine has been in production.

The Company has reached an agreement with external experts in the geology and metallurgy field in order to carry out a reconciliation of the geological and metallurgical model by analyzing the data collected during the fiscal year 2016. This work will be carried out by the firm SOUTEX for the metallurgical portion and by the company INNOVEXPLO for the geological portion.

In addition, INNOVEXPLO will be mandated to set up the exploration program on the Mininko and Kamasso proprieties, with the objective of increasing the resources and reserves with the potential to be put into value by the Nampala mine.

The French company TRIAGOZ FINANCE has been mandated to establish a medium- and long-term financial strategy. The objective of this task is to propose an optimal deleveraging plan and exploration efforts, allowing to increase the value of the company, and to be able to integrate potential external growth projects.

The production data presented was validated by Antoine Berton ing, Ph.D., Soutex metallurgist, a metallurgy and ore processing consulting firm at the Nampala site.

