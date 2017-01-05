Robex Resources Inc.: Nampala Mine Enters Into Commercial Production

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - The Company Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:RBX)(FRANKFURT:RB4) is pleased to announce that commercial production has been declared at Nampala, on Mininko permit, effective January 1, 2017.

Commercial production at Nampala has been declared as the process plant is now operating in line with both technically and operationally expectations.

Over the past 60 days of operations, the process plant has achieved an average of 90% of design throughput capacity. Indeed, an average of more than 3,750 tonnes per day was processed during this period. In addition, an average of at least 4,000 tonnes per day has been processed in the last three weeks. This confirms that the Company objective set for the end of 2016 has been achieved.

Following the declaration of commercial production, the Company's operations team will continue to focus on increasing ore output and grade from the mine and improving the recovery rate to further enhance its overall operational performance.

"Announcing commercial production at Nampala represents a major milestone for the Company", states Mr. Georges Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement, which is a culmination of many years of effort, is a testament to the dedication and determination of our entire team including our valued employees, contractors and partners. I want to take advantage of this announcement to wish all our shareholders, employees, partners and suppliers a happy new year."

Qualified Person under NI 43-101

The technical information presented in this press release has been validated by Mr. Antoine Berton, P.Eng., Ph.D., metallurgist at Soutex, a consulting firm in metallurgy and ore processing permanently present at the Nampala site.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated reserves, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Robex. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex's management at the time of the publication of the information and Robex does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.