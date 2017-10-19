Robex Resources: Start of the Drillings at the Nampala Mine

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and / or the Company) (TSX VENTURE:RBX)(FRANKFURT:RB4) is pleased to announce the commencement of the drillings at the Nampala mine, the increase in the mine's capacity as well as an increase in gold sales during the third quarter of 2017.

16,525 meters of drilling are planned during the last three months of 2017 (October to December 2017), mostly near Nampala's main pit, in Mali. With this drilling campaign, Robex will test the extensions of the mineralized zones of the Nampala pit, confirm and if possible extend the previously identified gold values in the pits surrounding areas as well as try to confirm the presence of additional mineral resources that could enter directly into the mines current plan to increase the mine life.

The drilling campaign will test five different targets. 1) In the immediate extensions to the south and west of the main pit in order to confirm the extension of the known mineralized zones, 2) in the pit in operation to delimit and test the homogeneity of economic zones and finally, (3) to the east and on the extension of the mineralized corridor to the south in order to identify areas potentially capable of increasing the resources of the operating area.

Robex will be able to have a better quantitative and qualitative understanding of the mineralization system contained and surrounding the current pit. All the work related to the development and maintenance of the drilling campaign as well as the characterization of the mineral resources will be done under the supervision of the firm INNOVEXPLO. The latter will manage the integration of the new information with the current database with the ultimate aim of developing a new mineral resource estimate as well as the preparation of an updated technical report complying with the standards of regulation NI 43-101.

ROBEX intends to extend their prospecting effort over the next few years on the overall exploration of the Mininko permit, where the Nampala mine is located, as well as on the Kamasso permit south of the Nampala mine, in all representing approximately 160 square kilometers, ten times the size of the existing mine site.

Increase in gold sales in the 3rd quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter

The Company is pleased to announce that they have sold 286 kg (9,197 ounces) gold in the third quarter of 2017, compared with sales of 235 kg (7,548 ounces) and 280 kg (8,987 ounces) in the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2017, respectively. Robex continues to progress by increasing once again the quantity of gold sold.

The capacity of the Nampala mine continues to exceed expectations

After a record month of September in terms of processed tonnages (more than 140,000 tonnes), October has so far averaged more than 5,000 tonnes per day.

The geological information contained in this press release has been validated by François Kerr-Gillespie, geo, M.Sc. (OGQ # 2021) of INNOVEXPLO, a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101, responsible for the exploration on the Nampala site, in Mali.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated reserves, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Robex. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex's management at the time of the publication of the information and Robex does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.