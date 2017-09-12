Robin Hood Announces Speaker Lineup for its Investors Conference, presented by J.P. Morgan

New Speakers Include Michael R. Bloomberg, Kenneth Langone, and Other Experts

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, announced the speaker lineup for the 5th annual J.P. Morgan presents Robin hood Investors Conference, taking place on October 19th and 20th at Spring Studios. The conference gathers the brightest and most influential policy experts, hedge fund managers, financial leaders, tech innovators and real estate investors to share market insights and give actionable, money-making ideas.

Newly announced speakers include Michael R. Bloomberg and Kenneth Langone.

Bloomberg is a philanthropist, three-term Mayor of New York City and founder of Bloomberg LP. Langone is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invemed Associates LLC., a New York Stock Exchange member firm specializing in healthcare and high technology companies. He is a co-founder of The Home Depot and was a lead director and a member of the executive committee of its board since it was founded in 1978 until 2007.

Additional new speakers at the Robin Hood Investors Conference, presented by J.P. Morgan include:

Barry Rosenstein, Managing Partner, JANA Partners LLC

Christian De Prati, Director, Sterling Strategic Value Fund

David Fiszel, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Honeycomb Asset Management

David Schenkein, Chief Executive Officer, Agios Pharmaceuticals

Fiona Frick, Chief Executive Officer, Unigestion

John Overdeck, Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Two Sigma Investments

Mitch Golden, Portfolio Manager, Greenlight Masters

Rudolf Bohli, Chief Executive Officer, RBR Capital

Stephen F. Mandel, Jr., Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Lone Pine Capital LLC

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Yoshio Oaski, President, IDG Consulting

Returning speakers at the conference include:

Alex Sacerdote, Founder and Portfolio Manager, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Anthony Bozza, Founder and Managing Partner, Lakewood Capital Management

Barry S. Sternlicht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Starwood Capital Group

Boaz Weinstein, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Saba Capital Management

Daniel S. Loeb, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Third Point

David Tepper, Founder and President, Appaloosa Management

Joel Marcus, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments

Larry Robbins, Founder, Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Glenview Capital Management

Lee S. Ainslie III, Founder and Managing Partner, Maverick Capital Management

Mary Callahan Erdoes, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management

Paul Tudor Jones II, Founder, Co-Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Tudor Investment Corporation

Samantha Greenberg, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Margate Capital Management LP

Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Sachem Head Capital Management

Seth Klarman, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager, The Baupost Group, L.L.C.

Because Robin Hood's board covers all overhead, 100% of ticket sales go to fighting poverty in New York City. Since its inception, the Investors Conference has raised nearly $20 million for Robin Hood. The conference is organized by Daniel S. Loeb and Robin Hood board members Mary Callahan Erdoes, Lee S. Ainslie III, Joel Marcus and Barry S. Sternlicht.

For more information about the J.P. Morgan presents Robin Hood Investors Conference and to purchase tickets, visit investors.robinhood.org.

