Robin L. Washington of Gilead Sciences, Inc. selected for Bay Area CFO of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award

12th annual CFO of the Year Awards recognizes area CFOs; proceeds from the event benefit Larkin Street Youth Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - The independent selection panel of the 12th Annual Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards is proud to announce their 2017 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award winner: Robin L. Washington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc. The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards will be held at 6 p.m. on Wed., May 24 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco (5 Embarcadero Center). Tickets are $350 and include a cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony and post-event networking, and are available at cfoawards.org.

Now in its 12th year, awards dinner is attended by more than 500 Bay Area business executives and community leaders. All proceeds benefit Larkin Street Youth Services, the leading provider of housing, health services, job placement and more to young people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.

The Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a current or former CFO of a public or private company whose contribution has significantly and uniquely impacted the greater Bay Area business community over the course of his or her career.

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition and share it with my sponsors, colleagues and family, who have all supported me throughout my career," said Ms. Washington. "The phenomenal leaders I've worked alongside and the innovative environments I've been a part of, across different industries, have inspired me in so many ways. Knowing this event greatly benefits the work of Larkin Street Youth Services and the critical resources they provide to at-risk and homeless youth makes this honor even more special."

Ms. Washington joined Gilead, a global biopharmaceutical company, in 2008 and is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, where she oversees the Finance and Information Technology organizations. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer of Hyperion Solutions, which was acquired by Oracle Corporation in March 2007. Ms. Washington is a member of the Board of Directors of Honeywell International, Salesforce.com, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, and the Board of Visitors Graziadio School of Business and Management, Pepperdine University. A certified public accountant, Ms. Washington holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a MBA from Pepperdine University.

In March, finalists in additional categories including public company, non-public company, emerging company, and nonprofit organization will be announced. This year's selection panel is comprised of business and academic leaders including Alison Davis (Managing Partner, Fifth Era, Board Member: Royal Bank of Scotland, Diamond Foods, Fiserv, Unisys, and Ooma), Mary Huss (Publisher, San Francisco Business Times), Sharon McCollam (Winner, 2012 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, Former Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Best Buy), Byron Pollitt (Winner, 2013 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, Retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Visa), and Richard Rosenberg (Retired Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America).

The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards is presented by Larkin Street Youth Services, in partnership with the San Francisco Business Times, and title sponsors Deloitte and Marsh & McLennan Agency.

To sponsor the Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards or for more information, visit cfoawards.org or call at (415) 673-0911 ext 306.

Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards: 6 p.m., Wed., May 24, Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center

About The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards

Now in its 12th year, The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards event is a partnership between the San Francisco Business Times and Larkin Street Youth Services recognizing outstanding CFOs in the Bay Area. The event has raised over $4.8 million to benefit Larkin Street Youth Services and the homeless youth they serve. Learn more at cfoawards.org

About Larkin Street Youth Services

Larkin Street Youth Services is an internationally recognized leader in providing effective housing, education, employment and health services to at-risk, homeless and runaway youth. Larkin Street reaches ages 12 to 24 across San Francisco and has served over 75,000 homeless and at-risk youth since 1984.

Three out of four youth who complete the full range of Larkin Street programs successfully exit homelessness permanently. Larkin Street is at the forefront, working at the local, state and federal levels to create the circumstances necessary to make instances of youth homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.

For every dollar invested in homeless youth, society sees $8 in social benefits or saved costs.

Learn more at larkinstreetyouth.org

