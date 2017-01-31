Robix Provides Corporate Update

January 31, 2017 08:30 ET
LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Robix" or the "Corporation") (CSE:RZX)(CSE:RZX.CN)(FRANKFURT:R0X)(OTC:ROBXF) is pleased to provide a corporate update on operations as 2016 has been a milestone year in growth and development.
In 2013 the C Series Clean Ocean Vessel was a patented concept and design drawings. Fast forward to today and the Company has expanded its product line to include oil spill response and recovery equipment as well as oil-water separation, cleaning & purification equipment. Today Robix' product line includes the original C Series, the P Series and the Hydro Cycle Water System. Throughout the year the Company has achieved the following significant milestones:
As a result of the performance of the C Series, Robix was able to secure two contracts:
Nathan Hansen, President & CEO of Robix, states: "Our successful dealings with PEMEX has brought us to the attention of other organizations in South America looking to engage in discussions for the deployment of multiple P Series oil recovery platforms. In addition, we have advanced discussions for the C Series unit in major international oil production and processing regions and our Clean Water Division is in advanced stages of numerous tenders and bids. 2017 will be our first revenue generating year, which is a significant milestone for the Company. Given the appetite that we have seen for our product line, we are excited about the potential for future growth in 2017 and I look forward to updating you on our progress."
About Robix
Robix is focused on the worldwide market for oil containment, recovery and cleaning equipment specifically for the oil spill protection, oil production and water cleaning and purification industries. To that end, Robix has commercialized its C Series Clean Ocean Vessel and the P Series Stationary Platform; both are based on a patented revolutionary oil recovery technology. The C Series is a vessel that recovers oil in rough ocean waters, lakes, rivers and tailings ponds in virtually any conditions. The P Series is an oil recovery platform designed to accelerate oil recovery from settling ponds at production facilities. The Company also offers a suite of Hydro Cycle Water purification and cleaning products.
