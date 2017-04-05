Robix Provides Corporate Update

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Robix" or the "Corporation") (CSE:RZX)(CSE:RZX.CN)(FRANKFURT:R0X) announced today that, further to its February 3, 2017 news release, and the settlement of an outstanding debt of Formation Fluid Management Inc., which company was acquired by Robix on October 7, 2016 (see Robix's October 11, 2016 news release), in connection with a change of control fee owing to Canaccord Genuity Corp. pursuant to a financial advisory letter, Canaccord has filed a statement of claim seeking payment of the amount of $250,000 plus GST owing pursuant to the settlement agreement between Robix and Canaccord.

