Robots and Pencils and KINETiQ DIGITAL Join Forces

Merged company positions itself to be the innovator of choice to global companies by combining deep technological expertise with world-class brand stewards

CALGARY, ALBERTA and CLEVELAND, OHIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Robots and Pencils, a leading mobile strategy and app development firm, and KINETiQ DIGITAL, a mobile-first, data-driven digital agency, announced today that they will be merging and operating under the Robots and Pencils brand going forward. The merger allows the combined company to make more strategic investments to support their clients with a focus on leveraging mobile and emerging technologies to enable exponential business transformation.

"Mobile has scaled faster than anything before it, creating an ecosystem that we can build on to create really interesting, disruptive solutions for our clients," said Michael Sikorsky, CEO of Robots and Pencils. "By merging with KINETiQ DIGITAL we're not only expanding the capabilities that we can provide clients, but also bringing in a wealth of expertise to scale the company, manage large-scale programs, and position Robots and Pencils as the innovator of choice when it comes to leveraging frontier technology."

Founded in 2009, Robots and Pencils is widely known for being a sought-after custom app development firm, having created more than 250 apps used by 77 million people worldwide for its multi-sector, global client base, including Agrium, WestJet and Columbia University. The company also frequently supports clients in applying, commercializing and operationalizing frontier technology, such as machine learning, bots and conversational user interfaces, to create early and differentiated advantages to future proof organizations.

"We're thrilled to be merging with a successful team of wicked-smart talent that has complementary capabilities and the same desire to create amazing results for our clients," said Nathan Carmon, President and CEO of KINETiQ DIGITAL. "Robots and Pencils' world-class mobile development, engagement and user experience practice, and deep technical expertise combined with our experience investing in sustainable growth allows us to continue to create unique, results-driven solutions for diverse clients while expanding the company's footprint."

KINETiQ DIGITAL was launched in 2014 by Len Pagon and Nathan Carmon, the principals who also founded and helped build Brulant/Rosetta into one of the top 10 privately held digital agencies in North America before selling to Publicis in 2011 for almost $600 million. The company is known for solving difficult business challenges by delivering high-value, integrated digital solutions.

Robots and Pencils will continue to be led by CEO and Co-Founder Michael Sikorsky. Len Pagon, CEO of Next Sparc and Chairman of KINETiQ DIGITAL, has joined Robots and Pencils as Chairman. Nathan Carmon will be transitioning into the role of Operating Executive of Robots and Pencils on behalf of Next Sparc. The KINETiQ DIGITAL brand will be retired over time.

Horizon Partners served as financial advisor to Robots and Pencils in the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Robots and Pencils

Robots and Pencils is a mobile strategy firm known for its top-ranking consumer apps, transformative enterprise solutions and world-first education platforms. Started in 2009, the company has created more than 250 apps used by over 77 million people worldwide, and in 2014 was named the 34th fastest growing technology company in North America by Deloitte for a five year growth rate of 4,971 per cent.

The firm operates across North America and in the UK, with offices in Denver, Colorado; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Calgary, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and London, UK.

About KINETiQ DIGITAL

KINETiQ DIGITAL is a mobile-first, data-driven digital agency united by passion for delivering meaningful business impact to clients. With full transparency and accountability, the agency brings together expertise in actionable digital strategy, integrated data intelligence and innovative digital execution with purpose, to solve their clients' most difficult business challenges.