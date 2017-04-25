Rock Band, SIXTH FLOOR CONSPIRACY, Releases Their New Song, The Dark Tower

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - SIXTH FLOOR CONSPIRACY, Dallas-based rockers, announced today that the band has released a new song titled, The Dark Tower, an epic sonic homage inspired by Stephen King's best-selling series of the same name. Vocalist Jim Shafer, guitarist Kris Evans and bassist Tim Slack teamed up to create the song. Evans dynamic song writing and guitar work, paired with Slack's bombastic bass lines put down a solid foundation for Shafer's dream/nightmare like vocals and lyrics. Fans of the series will hear elements created from imagery in the books.

"I am a huge Stephen King fan," said Jim Shafer. "The Dark Tower books have been a major part of my life. I have written several songs inspired by King's work, but there is something about The Dark Tower series I have always been drawn to. We are excited about this new release and hope fans of the series enjoy it as anticipation builds for the movie's upcoming release."

Galactic Wizard Studios produced The Dark Tower for SIXTH FLOOR CONSPIRACY.

To listen to an excerpt from the song, please go to https://sixthfloorconspiracy.bandcamp.com/track/the-dark-tower.

The Dark Tower is currently available everywhere digital music is sold.

For more information on the band, please visit: www.sixthfloorconspiracy.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SixthFloorConspiracy/

Twitter @6FConspiracy

About SIXTH FLOOR CONSPIRACY:

SIXTH FLOOR CONSPIRACY was created in 2016, when members of the 90's Alt Rock tribute band Lithium The 90's Experience joined forces to produce original music. The Dark Tower is their first release. Several follow up tracks have been completed and are slated for release throughout 2017.