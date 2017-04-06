Rockcliff Discovers High Grade Gold at Talbot Property Grading 7.49% Cueq across 3.94 Metres

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Rockcliff Copper Corporation ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RCU) (FRANKFURT:RO0) (WKN:A142TR) is pleased to announce drill hole assay results from its on-going Phase 2 drill program on the Talbot Property (the "Property"), Manitoba. The Property forms part of Rockcliff's Snow Lake Project centered on the Snow Lake Mining Camp, Manitoba.

Highlights:

The first drill hole testing of the North Lens Deep Conductive Plate (the "Plate"), as part of the Company's Phase 2 drill program, intersects high grade gold rich mineralization along the top edge of the Plate. Drill hole TB-019 intersects:

3.94 metres (m) grading 7.49% Copper Equivalent (Cueq), (0.24% Cu, 7.3g/t Au, 0.88% Zn, 112.5g/t Ag), including 0.32 m grading 73.76% Cueq, (0.54% Cu, 77.8g/t Au, 0.01% Zn, 1219.5g/t Ag).

Drill hole TB-020 presently testing closer to the center of the Plate approximately 250 m below the discovery intercept in TB-019.

The Plate is one of the largest geophysical conductive anomalies/plates at the Property and is located below the Property's north lens. The Plate dimensions are approximately 300 m by 400 m.

Drill hole assay results not previously reported from the Company's ongoing Phase 2 drill program are tabled below.

Hole

# From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Cueq

(%)* Copper % Gold g/t Zinc

% Silver

g/t Comment TB-015 463.82 471.91 8.09 0.33 0.31 0.01 0.02 0.02 North Copper

Zone includes 468.18 468.50 0.32 1.16 1.15 -- 0.01 0.01 TB-019 668.61 669.02 0.41 2.15 1.80 0.14 -- 20.9 772.45 776.39 3.94 7.49 0.24 7.30 0.88 112.50 North Lens Deep

Conductive

Plate includes 773.48 776.02 2.54 9.94 0.16 10.35 0.23 156.02 includes 775.74 776.06 0.32 73.76 0.54 77.78 0.01 1219.5

(m) = metres represents down the hole thickness as true thickness is not currently known, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *copper equivalent value used US$2.50/pound copper, US1300/ troy ounce gold, US$1.15/pound zinc and US$20 /per ounce silver, 100% metal recoveries were applied, copper equivalent calculation is: CuEq = Cu grade + ((Zn grade%/100 x Zn price) + (Au grade gpt x Au price/gram) + (Ag grade gpt x Ag price/gram))/Cu price x 100. The numbers may not add up due to rounding. Drill hole TB-018 attempted to test the North Lens Deep Conductive Plate but was lost before reaching its target.

North Lens Deep Conductive Plate Discovery:

A preliminary image of the Property area highlighting the known conductive plates and the location of discovery drill hole TB-019 along the very top edge of the Plate is shown below.

3D Longitudinal Section of Talbot Deposit area highlighting TB-019 and Buried Untested Geophysical Plates below Deposit

To view the image associated with this release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1091129_image.jpg

Drill hole TB-019 tested the very top edge of the Plate located below the Property's north lens. The hole successfully discovered gold rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization. Additional down-the-hole geophysics and surface geophysics have confirmed that the conductivity below the known mineralization in drill hole TB-019 strengthens at depth. Drill hole TB-020 will test the VMS potential of the Plate approximately 250 metres below the gold rich VMS discovery identified in drill hole TB-019.

Drill hole TB-019 was drilled at UTM NAD83 co-ordinates 458634E/5997410N, to a depth of 926 metres, along an azimuth of 285 degrees, and a dip of -70 degrees.

North Copper Zone:

Drill hole TB-015 was drilled at UTM NAD83 co-ordinates 457725E/5999525N, to a depth of 667 metres, along an azimuth of 290 degrees, and a dip of -70 degrees. Drill hole TB-015 tested a strong conductive plate (part of the North Copper Zone area located 2.5km north of the Talbot deposit) below drill hole TB-009 which intersected the north copper zone grading 1.5% Cueq across 3.66 metres beginning at a down hole depth of 199.80m (see news release dated December 2, 2015). Drill hole TB-015 intersected pyrrhotite rich mineralization with minor chalcopyrite grading 0.33% Cueq across 8.09m beginning at a down hole depth of 463.82metres. Additional prospective conductive plates in the North Copper Zone area below drill hole TB-008 and drill hole TB-010 (south of drill hole TB-009 and drill hole TB-015) will be drill tested in future drill programs at the Property.

Talbot Deposit Resource:

On February 4, 2016, Rockcliff announced on the Property an Inferred Mineral Resource as set out in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report dated January 25, 2016 and titled "Technical Report on the Talbot Property, Manitoba, Canada" (the "Technical Report"), a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, in respect of an initial Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") for the Talbot Deposit located on the Talbot Property, central Manitoba.

The Inferred Mineral Resource Statement prepared by RPA for the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit is detailed below.

Mineral Resource Statement, Talbot Deposit, Manitoba, RPA, January 26, 2016

Grades Contained Metal Zone Tonnes (kt) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (Mlb) Au (koz) Zn (Mlb) Ag (koz) Talbot Main 1,441.0 3.4 2.6 2.4 61.0 107.0 118.6 76.4 2,827.8 Talbot FW 443.9 2.2 2.0 2.4 55.6 22.0 28.5 23.2 793.8 North Lens 283.4 0.7 2.0 1.3 20.6 4.6 18.3 7.9 187.6 Total 2,168.3 2.8 2.4 2.2 54.6 133.6 165.4 107.4 3,809.3

Notes:

CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of Mineral Resources. 2. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of $140 Net Smelter Return (NSR) (equivalent to a copper NSR cut-off of 2.0%) using metal prices, estimated recoveries and offsite payments. 3. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term copper price of US$3.50 per pound, gold price of US$1450 per ounce, zinc price of US$1.25 per pound and silver price of US$22 per ounce. 4. An US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.18 was used. 5. A minimum mining width of 2 m was used. 6. The average bulk density is 3.2t per cubic meter. 7. Numbers may not add due to rounding. 8. Given the tonnage, grade and orientation of the deposit, RPA considers the Talbot Deposit to be reasonably amenable to extraction using underground mining methods. 9. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Laboratory QA/QC

Samples of half core are packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample is dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analysis and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by fire assay gravimetric and atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than an upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

Rockcliff can earn a 51% interest in the Talbot Property from Hudbay Minerals Inc. Please refer to the news release dated October 11, 2016 for specific points of the option agreement.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

