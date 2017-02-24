Rockhaven Announces Financing With Coeur Mining, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) -

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) ("Coeur"). The Offering will consist of the sale of 3,750,000 Rockhaven common shares at a price of $0.18 per share for total proceeds of $675,000.

Matt Turner, President and CEO of Rockhaven commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Coeur as a new Rockhaven shareholder. We look forward to working with Coeur's technical team as we continue to advance the metallurgical and engineering facets of the Klaza project."

The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The shares related to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four month plus one day from the date of closing. No finder's fees will be paid in respect of the Offering.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five precious metals mines in the Americas employing approximately 2,000 people. Coeur produces from its wholly owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the San Bartolomé silver mine in Bolivia. The Company also has a non-operating interest in the Endeavor mine in Australia. In addition, the Company owns the La Preciosa project in Mexico, a silver-gold exploration stage project. Coeur conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota and Mexico.

