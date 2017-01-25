Rockland Minerals Corp. Appoints Directors and VP, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Rockland Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: RL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brian Bosse and Gary O'Connor to the Board of Directors, and has appointed Adam Marchionni as Vice-President, Corporate Development.

Brian Bosse is an investment professional with two decades of experience in commodities, as well as both private and public equity. Brian has served as a business turnaround specialist for a number of Canadian investment firms. Commencing with Byron Securities and concluding with Societe Generale, he spent a decade restructuring equity sales and trading departments, as well as proprietary investment divisions. Brian began his career as a Toronto Stock Exchange floor trader in 1995 following an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University's School of Business and Economics. He became a CFA charter holder in 2001. His Goodman Bluespring Fund has outperformed its benchmarks since launching in 2013.

Gary O'Connor has been Vice-President, Exploration at Dundee Resources since 2007, where he has been responsible for the technical due diligence and review of resource projects for Dundee. Prior to joining Dundee, Gary was Vice-President, Exploration of Gabriel Resources Ltd. from 2000 to 2007 and prior to that he was District Exploration Manager at Freeport McMoran Copper and Gold Company from 1990 to 2000. Gary has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development throughout the world following his graduation from the University of Auckland in 1982 with a degree in Geology, Geophysics and Environmental Studies.

Adam Marchionni has 10 years of combined experience in mineral exploration and equity research including 5 years as Senior Mining Analyst with Dundee Resources. While at Dundee, Adam contributed to the management of several hundred million dollars of mining equity investments by aiding in the completion of technical due diligences and financial valuations of mining investment opportunities. One of Adam's more noteworthy accomplishments while at Dundee was his recommendation to finance the initial drilling of the Patterson Lake South Property, which led to the discovery of the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin. Adam is a professional geologist in the province of Quebec and holds an MBA specializing in investment management from Concordia University.

Trent Pezzot has resigned from the Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board,

"Bryan Loree"

CFO

Rockland Minerals Corp.