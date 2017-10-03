Rocky Mountain Ayre Clarifies Kairos Statement

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Rocky Mountain Ayre ( OTC PINK : RMTN) would like to clarify the facts regarding the press release dated August 22, 2017 regarding a token offering from Ocubicle, Inc.

Due to a communication from the SEC, the regulatory environment surrounding crypto-currency and a misinterpretation of the press release, Rocky Mountain Ayre would like to make clear that we are not involved with Ocubicle, Inc. or Kairos. We have not received any compensation of any kind from either party. We would like to also clarify that to our knowledge, Kairos is not an "ETF" or Exchange Traded Fund, but an Artificial Intelligence system that desires to trade crypto-currencies on crypto-currency exchanges. We apologize for the misinterpretation of the previous press release that was disseminated to the public on August 22, 2017.

Rocky Mountain Ayre was never involved in any type of token offering, coin offering or solicitation of the public for any type of security.

