Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter FY2017 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, January 12, 2017

DURANGO, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 6, 2017) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RMCF) today announced that it has scheduled an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Thursday, January 12, 2017. The Company plans to report its operating results in a news release earlier the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-270-2148. International participants call 1-412-902-6510 approximately five minutes prior to 4:15 p.m. EST on January 12, 2017 and ask to be connected to the "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Conference Call."

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Thursday, January 19, 2017 by calling 877-344-7529 (Canadian participants call 1-855-669-9658 and international participants call 1-412-317-0088) and entering the conference I.D. # 10099114.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchisor of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."