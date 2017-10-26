News Room

October 26, 2017

RockYou ​​Hires ​​Powerful ​​Team ​​of ​​Women ​​Executives ​​to Drive ​​its ​​Digital ​​Media ​​Expansion

The ​​new ​​team ​​comprised ​​of ​​Sherry ​​Herman, ​​former ​​PlayPhone, ​​Dera ​​Campbell, ​​former RadiumOne, ​​and ​​Emily ​​Smith, ​​former ​​Brit ​​+ ​​Co, ​​are ​​tasked ​​with ​​continuing ​​RockYou's ​​growth and ​​expansion ​​beyond ​​its ​​traditional ​​gaming ​​assets

SAN ​​FRANCISCO, ​​CA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - RockYou​, ​​a ​​leading ​​interactive ​​media ​​company, today ​​announced ​​the ​​hiring ​​of ​​three ​​new ​​women ​​executives. ​​Sherry ​​Herman ​​has ​​been ​​hired ​​as Senior ​​Vice ​​President ​​of ​​Sales, ​​Dera ​​Campbell ​​joins ​​as ​​Senior ​​Vice ​​President ​​of ​​Ad ​​Strategy and ​​Operations, ​​and ​​Emily ​​Smith ​​as ​​Senior ​​Vice ​​President ​​and ​​General ​​Manager ​​of ​​Media. ​​With these ​​additions, ​​RockYou ​​is ​​now ​​one ​​of ​​the ​​few ​​digital ​​media ​​companies ​​led ​​by ​​a ​​majority female ​​executive ​​team.

Sherry ​​will ​​be ​​leading ​​RockYou's ​​sales ​​operation, ​​Dera ​​will ​​be ​​focused ​​on ​​scaling ​​RockYou's programmatic ​​and ​​direct ​​advertising ​​strategy ​​and ​​execution ​​across ​​RockYou's ​​Owned ​​& Operated ​​games, ​​media ​​and ​​ad ​​platform, ​​and ​​Emily ​​will ​​be ​​spearheading ​​RockYou's ​​growth strategy ​​and ​​developing ​​the ​​company's ​​new ​​media ​​brands ​​and ​​audience.

RockYou ​​already ​​reaches ​​roughly ​​75 ​​million ​​monthly ​​users, ​​including ​​roughly ​​one ​​third ​​of ​​all online ​​millennial ​​women, ​​Hispanics, ​​and ​​African ​​Americans. ​​Its ​​users ​​are ​​spending ​​upwards ​​of 75 ​​minutes ​​per ​​session ​​playing ​​RockYou ​​games. ​​In ​​addition, ​​RockYou's ​​video ​​ads ​​have ​​a ​​70%+ completion ​​rate ​​-- ​​an ​​impressive ​​metric ​​for ​​inserted ​​video ​​ads. ​​RockYou ​​is ​​continuing ​​its expansion ​​and ​ ​​development ​​of ​​this ​​user ​​base ​​and ​​will ​​introduce ​​unique ​​formats ​​of ​​content ​​via new ​​website ​​properties ​​and ​​digital ​​assets.

"We're ​​thrilled ​​to ​​have ​​Sherry, ​​Dera ​​and ​​Emily ​​join ​​our ​​team ​​both ​​because ​​of ​​their ​​proven expertise ​​in ​​the ​​growth ​​areas ​​for ​​RockYou ​​and ​​because ​​we ​​are ​​committed ​​to ​​having ​​executives who ​​match ​​the ​​demographics ​​of ​​our ​​audience ​​base, ​​which ​​is ​​primarily ​​female ​​and/or multicultural," ​​said ​​RockYou ​​CEO ​​Lisa ​​Marino. ​​"With ​​our ​​new ​​leadership, ​​RockYou ​​becomes one ​​of ​​the ​​few ​​Silicon ​​Valley ​​companies ​​to ​​have ​​females ​​and/or ​​minorities ​​leading ​​80% ​​of ​​the company's ​​most ​​senior ​​roles. ​​We ​​are ​​dedicated ​​to ​​diversity ​​because ​​it ​​makes ​​us ​​the ​​best company ​​we ​​can ​​be, ​​and ​​I'm ​​confident ​​that ​​the ​​experience ​​of ​​this ​​executive ​​team ​​positions ​​us for ​​growth ​​as ​​a ​​multicultural ​​focused ​​media ​​company."

RockYou's ​​New ​​Team

Dera ​​Campbell, ​​Senior ​​Vice ​​President, ​​Ad ​​Strategy ​​& ​​Operations

Dera ​​joins ​​RockYou ​​from ​​RadiumOne, ​​where ​​she ​​was ​​VP, ​​Strategy ​​and ​​Ops. ​​At ​​RockYou ​​she will ​​oversee ​​the ​​Ads ​​department ​​and ​​provide ​​strategic ​​vision ​​and ​​tactical ​​alignment ​​across ​​ad ops, ​​product, ​​yield, ​​account ​​management, ​​tech ​​partnerships ​​and ​​product ​​marketing. ​​She ​​has 17+ ​​years ​​of ​​experience ​​on ​​both ​​the ​​supply ​​and ​​demand ​​side ​​managing ​​digital ​​teams ​​and building ​​meaningful ​​ad ​​tech ​​partnerships ​​at ​​MarketWatch, ​​TMP ​​Worldwide, ​​Conde ​​Nast, ​​Fox News ​​Digital ​​and ​​Hearst.

Emily ​​Smith, ​​Senior ​​Vice ​​President ​​and ​​General ​​Manager ​​of ​​Media

Emily ​​Smith ​​joins ​​RockYou ​​from ​​Brit ​​+ ​​Co, ​​where ​​she ​​was ​​most ​​recently ​​the ​​Chief ​​Growth Officer ​​leading ​​content ​​and ​​marketing ​​teams, ​​growing ​​the ​​brand ​​to ​​over ​​129M ​​monthly ​​users. Previously, ​​she ​​ran ​​digital ​​at ​​Tribune ​​Publishing, ​​where ​​she ​​led ​​the ​​redesign ​​and ​​relaunch ​​of ​​all web ​​and ​​app ​​properties ​​for ​​over ​​8 ​​news ​​brands. ​​At ​​Disney, ​​Emily ​​was ​​GM ​​and ​​VP ​​overseeing several ​​Mom-targeted ​​brands ​​and ​​websites. ​​At ​​RockYou, ​​Emily ​​will ​​be ​​spearheading ​​its ​​growth strategy ​​and ​​developing ​​the ​​company's ​​new ​​media ​​brands ​​and ​​audience.

Sherry ​​Herman, ​​Senior ​​Vice ​​President ​​of ​​Sales

Sherry ​​Herman ​​joins ​​RockYou ​​from ​​YP ​​and ​​Playphone, ​​where ​​she ​​was ​​the ​​VP ​​of ​​Sales, responsible ​​for ​​growing ​​corporate ​​sales ​​in ​​excess ​​of ​​$80M. ​​At ​​RockYou ​​she ​​will ​​be ​​responsible for ​​developing ​​new ​​revenue ​​partners ​​for ​​RockYou's ​​O&O ​​games ​​and ​​Ad ​​Portfolio, ​​as ​​well ​​as ​​for the ​​new ​​O&O ​​Media ​​properties. ​​Sherry ​​will ​​also ​​oversee ​​a ​​new ​​direct ​​sales ​​business ​​that includes ​​promotion, ​​sponsorships, ​​influencer ​​marketing ​​and ​​digital ​​marketing ​​to ​​provide ​​brands with ​​a ​​robust ​​solution ​​to ​​reach ​​their ​​target ​​audience ​​in ​​the ​​US ​​and ​​EMEA. ​​In ​​each ​​sales leadership ​​position, ​​Sherry ​​has ​​excelled ​​at ​​developing ​​new ​​sales ​​channels, ​​developing ​​and implementing ​​innovative ​​sales ​​strategies ​​and ​​thoughtful ​​sales ​​and ​​marketing ​​executions ​​to some ​​of ​​the ​​largest ​​brands ​​and ​​retailers ​​in ​​the ​​US. ​​Sherry ​​has ​​20+ ​​years ​​of ​​experience ​​working with ​​a ​​variety ​​of ​​startups ​​in ​​the ​​mobile ​​content, ​​advertising ​​and ​​digital ​​marketing ​​space.

About ​​RockYou

Founded ​​in ​​2005, ​​RockYou ​​is ​​an ​​interactive ​​media ​​company ​​that ​​delivers ​​deeply ​​engaging entertainment ​​to ​​75 ​​million+ ​​consumers ​​on ​​mobile, ​​Facebook, ​​and ​​the ​​web. ​​Currently ​​ranked within ​​the ​​Top ​​10 ​​of ​​comScore's ​​Top ​​100 ​​Video ​​Properties, ​​RockYou's ​​portfolio ​​of ​​free-to-play games ​​includes ​​dozens ​​of ​​company-owned ​​and ​​partner ​​titles ​​across ​​key ​​genres ​​and demographics. ​​RockYou ​​is ​​privately ​​held ​​and ​​headquartered ​​in ​​San ​​Francisco. ​​Learn ​​more ​​at www.rockyou.com​.

