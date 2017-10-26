RockYou ​​Hires ​​Powerful ​​Team ​​of ​​Women ​​Executives ​​to Drive ​​its ​​Digital ​​Media ​​Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - RockYou, a leading interactive media company, today announced the hiring of three new women executives. Sherry Herman has been hired as Senior Vice President of Sales, Dera Campbell joins as Senior Vice President of Ad Strategy and Operations, and Emily Smith as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Media. With these additions, RockYou is now one of the few digital media companies led by a majority female executive team.
Sherry will be leading RockYou's sales operation, Dera will be focused on scaling RockYou's programmatic and direct advertising strategy and execution across RockYou's Owned & Operated games, media and ad platform, and Emily will be spearheading RockYou's growth strategy and developing the company's new media brands and audience.
RockYou already reaches roughly 75 million monthly users, including roughly one third of all online millennial women, Hispanics, and African Americans. Its users are spending upwards of 75 minutes per session playing RockYou games. In addition, RockYou's video ads have a 70%+ completion rate -- an impressive metric for inserted video ads. RockYou is continuing its expansion and development of this user base and will introduce unique formats of content via new website properties and digital assets.
"We're thrilled to have Sherry, Dera and Emily join our team both because of their proven expertise in the growth areas for RockYou and because we are committed to having executives who match the demographics of our audience base, which is primarily female and/or multicultural," said RockYou CEO Lisa Marino. "With our new leadership, RockYou becomes one of the few Silicon Valley companies to have females and/or minorities leading 80% of the company's most senior roles. We are dedicated to diversity because it makes us the best company we can be, and I'm confident that the experience of this executive team positions us for growth as a multicultural focused media company."
Dera Campbell, Senior Vice President, Ad Strategy & Operations
Dera joins RockYou from RadiumOne, where she was VP, Strategy and Ops. At RockYou she will oversee the Ads department and provide strategic vision and tactical alignment across ad ops, product, yield, account management, tech partnerships and product marketing. She has 17+ years of experience on both the supply and demand side managing digital teams and building meaningful ad tech partnerships at MarketWatch, TMP Worldwide, Conde Nast, Fox News Digital and Hearst.
Emily Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Media
Emily Smith joins RockYou from Brit + Co, where she was most recently the Chief Growth Officer leading content and marketing teams, growing the brand to over 129M monthly users. Previously, she ran digital at Tribune Publishing, where she led the redesign and relaunch of all web and app properties for over 8 news brands. At Disney, Emily was GM and VP overseeing several Mom-targeted brands and websites. At RockYou, Emily will be spearheading its growth strategy and developing the company's new media brands and audience.
Sherry Herman, Senior Vice President of Sales
Sherry Herman joins RockYou from YP and Playphone, where she was the VP of Sales, responsible for growing corporate sales in excess of $80M. At RockYou she will be responsible for developing new revenue partners for RockYou's O&O games and Ad Portfolio, as well as for the new O&O Media properties. Sherry will also oversee a new direct sales business that includes promotion, sponsorships, influencer marketing and digital marketing to provide brands with a robust solution to reach their target audience in the US and EMEA. In each sales leadership position, Sherry has excelled at developing new sales channels, developing and implementing innovative sales strategies and thoughtful sales and marketing executions to some of the largest brands and retailers in the US. Sherry has 20+ years of experience working with a variety of startups in the mobile content, advertising and digital marketing space.
