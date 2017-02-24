SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Rodizio Grill®, will open its third location in Ohio this spring in Cleveland.

"The North Cincinnati communities of Liberty Township, Mason, and West Chester that surround Rodizio Grill Liberty Center, along with Liberty Center's dynamic and appealing combination of luxurious live, work and play options is what has made Rodizio Grill at Liberty Center a success for over a year," stated Terry Chan, owner of Rodizio Grill - Liberty Center. "Similarly, Cleveland's evolving confluence of business and residential development alongside it's developing and award-winning educational programs offer a great opportunity for Rodizio Grill to open in South Cleveland. We are excited to bring Rodizio Grill to the community and become known for a celebration venue unlike any other in the area."

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian churrascaria steakhouse in the United States. Over 20 years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also boasts an unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wines. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience -- a treat not found anywhere else.

Just as a commitment to authentic food is important, so is a commitment to the significance of family in Brazilian culture. Because of this, Rodizio Grill offers discounted pricing for children and special promotions for family celebrations. Another draw for families looking for fun are the three annual promotions unique to Rodizio Grill: Bacon Fest, Rodizio Americano BBQ Fest, and Wild Game Fest. These events offer the traditional Rodizio favorites alongside limited-time custom menu items created to tempt, challenge, or dazzle. Brazilians love any reason to celebrate, and these three events are the perfect excuse. It transforms dinner from a meal into a memory.

The 9,100 sq. ft. dining space offers several private and semi-private spaces to accommodate both small and large group dining.

For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill's all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.