Rodizio Grill to donate 100 percent of sales from select featured dessert to the Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - Rodizio Grill®, The Brazilian Steakhouse™, will launch its annual fundraiser for Image Reborn Foundation's special breast cancer survivor retreat program; during the entire month of October, Rodizio Grill will donate 100 percent of Rabanada dessert proceeds to Image Reborn.

Image Reborn Foundation provides weekend retreats to breast cancer survivors at no cost to participants. These retreats help women reclaim their sense of personal power and teach them how to live beyond breast cancer.

In 1999, Dr. Renato Saltz, world-renowned plastic surgeon and native to Brazil, created Image Reborn Foundation after seeing an unfulfilled need among his breast cancer survivor patients. "After being diagnosed with breast cancer, women endure all of the treatments and surgeries that fix their bodies, but I find that they still face emotional trauma when they come back to the clinic for checkups," stated Dr. Saltz. "Some have family issues. Many go through divorce or lose their jobs and have problems with their children. This is the reason Image Reborn was created: to focus on these deeper issues that we, as physicians, do not comprehend and simply do not have the time to address."

Rodizio Grill has been a proud sponsor of Image Reborn since its inception. Rodizio Grill raised over $32,000 during last year's fundraiser.

For more information about Rodizio Grill, visit Rodizio.com. For more information about Image Reborn Foundation, visit ImageRebornFoundation.org.

