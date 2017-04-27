SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Rodizio Grill is now open in Cleveland, OH.

"Cleveland's evolving confluence of business and residential development alongside its developing and award-winning educational programs offer a great opportunity for Rodizio Grill in South Cleveland," said Terry Chan, owner of Rodizio Grill locations in Cleveland and Liberty Center, OH as well as Carmel, IN. "We are excited to bring Rodizio Grill to this community and become known for a celebration venue unlike any other in the area."

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian "churrascaria" steakhouse in the United States. Over 20 years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also boasts an unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wines. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience -- a treat not found anywhere else.

Located at 5989 Canal Road in Valley View, the 9,100 sq. ft. dining space offers several private and semi-private spaces to accommodate both small and large group dining -- perfect for milestone celebrations, wedding events and corporate meetings.

For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

