SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Rodizio Grill®, will open its first location in Indiana on March 22. Located in Carmel, Indiana near Fashion Mall, Rodizio Grill will introduce a truly authentic Brazilian dining experience to the bustling area. With the spirit of fun, adventure, and alegria that gives the brand its distinctive name, Rodizio Grill is sure to become an instant family favorite.

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian "churrascaria" steakhouse in the United States. Twenty years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also boasts an unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience -- a treat not found anywhere else.

Just as a commitment to authentic food is important, so is a commitment to the significance of family in Brazilian culture. Because of this, Rodizio Grill offers discounted pricing for children and special promotions for family celebrations. Another draw for families looking for fun are the three annual promotions unique to Rodizio Grill: Bacon Fest, Rodizio Americano BBQ Fest, and Wild Game Fest. These events offer the traditional Rodizio favorites alongside limited-time custom menu items created to tempt, challenge, or dazzle. Brazilians love any reason to celebrate, and these three events are the perfect excuse. It transforms dinner from a meal into a memory.

"As the Carmel community is rich in culture and diversity, we are thrilled to bring a unique concept to complement the community in a way only Rodizio Grill can; offering an authentic Brazilian dining experience that literally transports you to Brazil," said Terry Chan, Principal Owner of Rodizio Grill -- Carmel.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

