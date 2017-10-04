This location marks the brand's third location in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Rodizio Grill® will open in Sarasota, FL on October 10.

Rodizio Grill - Sarasota is owned by three seasoned restaurateurs, local to Sarasota, who bring more than 48 years of combined restaurant experience. Charlie Haney, Barry Berkowitz and Brian Marshall are excited to not only support their community but create more than 50 local jobs. "Rodizio Grill offers such a unique dining experience and I am beyond excited to bring it to our own backyard," said Haney. "It will become a place where family and friends can create memories and celebrate milestones, and a unique venue for corporate and social gatherings."

For over 20 years, the brand has been known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also features a selection of Brazilian wine, beer, signature cocktails, fresh-pressed juices and homemade desserts.

"I am thrilled for the opening of our second location in Southwest Florida; our first location in the region, located at Coconut Point Mall in Estero, opened last spring, and has been extremely successful and well-received by the community -- from both residents and tourists alike," said Ivan Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. "Similar to the Estero area, Sarasota is a thriving market and growing community; I am thrilled to bring our distinctive culture and authentic Brazilian experience to the Sarasota community."

Rodizio Grill - Sarasota is located off I-75 at 5911 Fruitville Road. The 7,000 square foot dining space offers several semi-private spaces to accommodate both small and large group dining.

For grand opening information and to make a reservation, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill's all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.