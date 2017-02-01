Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) -

Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 16, 2016 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Dean Bergmame elected 33,620,635 93.42% 2,367,555 6.58% Gary M. Collins elected 34,223,264 95.10% 1,764,926 4.90% Michel P. Desbiens elected 32,767,882 91.05% 3,220,308 8.95% Daniel Lafrance elected 34,165,832 94.94% 1,822,358 5.06% William Maslechko elected 33,620,655 93.42% 2,367,535 6.58% M. Dallas H. Ross elected 34,160,851 94.92% 1,827,339 5.08%

In addition, the Directors have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic.

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile at SEDAR (www.sedar.com).