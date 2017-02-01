Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

February 01, 2017 19:26 ET
Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 16, 2016 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The details of the election are as follows:
In addition, the Directors have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic.
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile at SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
