TSX : RSI

February 01, 2017 16:01 ET

Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

MONTREAL, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) -

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2017, payable on or before April 20, 2017. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

