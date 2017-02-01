Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

February 01, 2017 16:01 ET
Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2017, payable on or before April 20, 2017. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
