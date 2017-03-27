Rogue Holds Well Attended Public Consultation on Silicon Ridge Project

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) -

Great Community Participation with over 70 attendees

$300 Donation to La résidence Au Gré du Temps de St-Urbain

Management is in Europe this week, for Investor Relations and Product Marketing

Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") held a Public Consultation for the Silicon Ridge Project on March 24, 2017 in the Municipalité de St-Urbain as part of the ongoing permitting process. Rogue Management was joined by two members of the the Board and were very pleased with the high level of local community participation. More than 70 people attended the event and the Company wishes to thank those that participated in the meeting and also the Municipalité de St-Urbain for their help in arranging the evening. A copy of the presentation and photographs of the event can be seen on the Rogue website at www.rogueresources.ca.

The Company was pleased to present a donation of $300 to La résidence Au Gré du Temps de St-Urbain as part of its community sponsorship program. During the Prospectors and Developers Association Convention, held in early March, Rogue announced it would make a cash contribution to a local charity for every new contact that was made during the convention. The response was overwhelming, resulting in the $300 donation.

"We had an excellent public consultation last week, we were very pleased with the community participation and appreciated all of the feedback from those attending the meeting," stated Sean Samson, President & CEO. "Rogue looks forward to working with all of the local and regional stakeholders, building positive relationships with business owners, local and regional governments and organizations. This week I am in Europe, with a mix of investor relations and product marketing meetings."

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any metal, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the metal price cycle. The current focus is Québec's Silicon Ridge Project. For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

On Behalf of Rogue Resources Inc.

Sean Samson

President & CEO, Director

