Rogue Resources Announces new Board member, Creation of an Advisory Group and Granting of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) -

Julie Ward brings additional technical and strategic experience to the Rogue Board

A new Rogue Advisory Group will support Management, across various areas, to advance Silicon Ridge

Management meeting with provincial regulators, contract miners and local stakeholders

Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Julie Ward has been appointed to the Rogue Board of Directors pending exchange approval. Ms. Ward is a Professional Engineer who has spent most of her career at Hatch, developing and advising on projects in the mining and metals industry. After business school, she joined Bain and Company as a strategy consultant, and is currently a Director at Canadian Shield Capital, a private equity investment and advisory firm partnered with Hatch. Ms. Ward is fully bilingual in French and English.

The Company is also pleased to announce the formation of a new Rogue Advisory Group, and welcomes three initial members, who have joined the Rogue team to support management in advancing the Silicon Ridge Project (the "Project" or "Silicon Ridge") located approximately 42 km north of Baie St. Paul, Québec.

Mark Isto, VP Operations at Royal Gold Inc. is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years international experience in mine management and project development, including as COO of First Nickel and EVP-Projects at Kinross Gold.

Nirvan Nuckchedee, VP Business Development at SNC-Lavalin is a Professional Engineer and helps clients develop and structure projects at the firm's Mining and Metallurgy business. Mr. Nuckchedee has deep project experience in multiple sectors and is fully bilingual in French and English.

Magnús Árni Skúlason, is Managing Director of Reykjavik Economics ehf, a strategic consulting firm based in Iceland. Mr. Skúlason is an economist and commercial expert, with extensive board experience. He received an MBA from Cambridge.

"I am very excited for Julie to join our Board and to launch such an experienced Advisory Group, allowing the Company to benefit from the group's depth of mining, project and commercial knowledge. I have known each of these people for many years and have informally drawn from them all for counsel," said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources, "formalizing their involvement allows them to continue to contribute their invaluable expertise and experience, for the benefit of our shareholders, and is another step forward for the Company, as we move towards production."

Rogue management are in Québec City and the Charlevoix Region this week, for meetings with the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles (the "MERN", Ministry for Energy and Natural Resources), the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (the "MFFP", Ministry for Forestry, Wildlife and Parks) and the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (the "MDDELCC", Ministry for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change), the MRC (Regional County Municipality) de Charlevoix, the Nation Huronne-Wendat, various contract miners and other local stakeholders. The Company is in the final stages of developing its 2017 Plan, which it intends to announce in the near future.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 120,000 stock options to the new Director and the members of the Advisory Group, in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share, expire in seven years, and vest over a period of one year, with one half of the options vesting immediately, and one half vesting at the end of the first anniversary of the date of grant.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any metal, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the metal price cycle. The current focus is Quebec's Silicon Ridge Project. For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The Silicon Ridge Project is under the direct supervision of Paul Davis, P Geo., and Vice-President, Technical of the Company, a Qualified Persons ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical content of this release.

On Behalf of Rogue Resources Inc.

Sean Samson

President & CEO, Director

