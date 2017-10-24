Rogue Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) -

Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to issue and sell 1,818,182 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") of the Company to one or more disclosed principals at a price of $0.22 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "FT Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to issue and sell up to 2,222,222 non-flow through units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Unit Offering" and, together with the FT Offering, the "Offerings"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.25 until November 2, 2018.

The Offerings are subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Closing of the Unit Offering is subject to closing of the FT Offering for minimum gross proceeds of $400,000 and closing of the Unit Offering is subject to closing of the FT Offering for minimum gross proceeds of $400,000. Closing of the Offerings is scheduled to occur on or about November 2, 2017. The proceeds from the FT Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses, as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds of the Unit Offering will be used for project acquisition expenses and general corporate purposes.

The FT Shares and Units will be offered by way of private placement in each of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and such other jurisdictions as the Corporation may determine. The common shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of completion of the Private Placement, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Private Placement will be exempt from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay finders' fees of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offerings and will also issue non-transferable warrants in an amount up to 7% of the total number of FT Shares and Units sold under the Offerings, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any metal, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the metal price cycle. The Company remains focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Silicon Ridge Project in Quebec and the recently announced acquisition of the Snow White Project in Ontario, targeted to close in Q4 2017 (see October 20, 2017 press release), exploring its other assets, including the gold potential at Radio Hill, and identifying additional assets that meet its criteria. For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The Company's Exploration Projects are under the direct supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo.(OGQ), and Vice-President of the Company, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

