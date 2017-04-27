Rogue's Public Consultation Process Completed on Silicon Ridge

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

Public Consultation completed on April 23, 2017

Consultation Report submitted to the MERN

Questions/Comments and Answers to be provided on Website

Authorization for 2017 Exploration program received from the MFFP to complete surface trenching and mapping program

Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") has completed the required Public Consultation process for the Silicon Ridge Project. The completion of the Public Consultation process follows a 30 period after the Public Consultation presentation held in the Municipalité de St-Urbain on March 24, 2017. Rogue has provided a report to the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles ("MERN") documenting the Public Consultation process including all questions and comments submitted as part of the process, the Company's responses and the content of any meetings held with groups or individuals during the consultation process. Rogue will provide a summary of the questions/comments and the Company's responses on the Rogue website at www.rogueresources.ca within the next few days.

The Company appreciates the input of all those who participated in the consultation process and looks forward to continuing the ongoing interaction with all local and regional stakeholders to ensure open and transparent communication regarding the Silicon Ridge Project.

"Rogue continues to de-risk the Silicon Ridge Project and move steadily forward on the permitting process," stated Sean Samson, President & CEO. "We are encouraged by the interest of participants in the public consultation. Throughout the consultation period we found that a majority of the comments were supportive and focused on potential employment opportunities. We look forward to building a long term business that contributes to the local economy and provides employment opportunities for the local residents."

The Company has received approval for a mineral exploration license for the year 2017-2018 from the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MFFP") to complete its planned 2017 exploration work program on the Silicon Ridge Project, which is fully funded. The 2017 exploration program includes the stripping of overburden from approximately 4,500 square metres of area covering a portion of the quartzite on top of the ridge to expose the bedrock for detailed mapping, sampling and to confirm the depth of the overburden in the area. This information will benefit the Company by providing important information regarding the continuity of quartzite quality and improve the estimate of overburden to be removed over the Southwest Zone. The Company will meet all required conditions as provided by the MFFP to complete the proposed exploration work.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 95,191 restricted share units ("RSU"), subject to the acceptance of the TSXV, to officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The RSU's will vest immediately on the date of the grant.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any metal, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the metal price cycle. The current focus is Québec's Silicon Ridge Project. For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

On Behalf of Rogue Resources Inc.

Sean Samson

President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking statements, including timing of completion of exploration work. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including availability of capital at terms acceptable to the Company, factors related to a development decision, that the Company is able to obtain any government or other regulatory approvals (including the permits referred to herein) that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis and that actual results are consistent with management's expectations, the timing and result of the the benefits of the information to be obtained by the Company from its 2017 exploration work program on the Silicon Ridge Project, the results of the Company's optimization efforts, the conclusions of an optimized PEA and ultimately whether or not production is achieved. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, those matters identified in its continuous disclosure filings, including its most recently filed MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.