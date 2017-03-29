Rohit Group of Companies recognized for Leadership once again in Edmonton's Awards of Excellence in Housing

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Friday, March 17th was a memorable night for Rohit Group of Companies as it once again received the Leadership Award at the Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) -- Edmonton Awards of Excellence in Housing. This was the company's fourth time in a row winning this award. Competing against the best and the brightest in the residential construction industry, the Leadership Award encompasses all facets of the company including safety initiatives, industry involvement, community investment, professional development, corporate culture, and innovation.

Aside from the Leadership Award, Rohit Land Development received awards for Best Direct Mail and Best Outdoor/Indoor Advertising in recognition of their Yaybourhood campaign, a smile initiative to get people to "love where they live." Two of Rohit's sales representatives also received a sales volume award for their excellent work over the past year, and Rohit Communities was a finalist for the Multi-Family Builder of the Year!

"Knowing our team's hard work was appreciated makes the awards a special event," says Russell Dauk, VP of Rohit Land Development and Commercial. "I think it was particularly gratifying to win awards for campaigns related to community initiatives such as our 'Yaybourhood' program. Our team absolutely loves being part of giving back to the community. Having that recognized is icing on the cake!"

About Rohit Group of Companies

Rohit Group of Companies began with the construction of a single-family home in 1986. Since then, the organization has grown from a small home builder to a diversified organization with complementary interests in residential and land development, commercial assets and real estate lending. This vertical integration has positioned Rohit Group as an industry leader, and the company and team have received a multitude of accolades on the local, provincial and national level.

