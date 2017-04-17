ROI Influencer Media and CafeMedia Partner to Offer Influencer Marketing via Real-Time Bidding

Partnership offers top celebrities, micro influencers and content segments targeted to women via Programmatic RTB

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Media buyers can use real-time bidding to buy influencer marketing audiences -- for the first time ever -- thanks to a partnership announced today by ROI Influencer Media and CafeMedia.

Under the partnership, CafeMedia and ROI Influencer Media are offering brands influencer-marketing segments for reaching highly engaged audiences within the Food, Parenting, Home, DIY and Hispanic categories. This gives advertisers the opportunity to connect with their most influential consumers programmatically. Advertisers may also select custom creative and display media buys with the top celebrity talent of ROI Influencer Media.

CafeMedia supports and empowers more than 1,500 high-quality content creators in parenting, home, lifestyle and food categories across flagship editorial brands CafeMom, Revelist, Vivala, MamásLatinas, and BabyNameWizard. The company's premium content collective, AdThrive, provides superior ad optimization support, the latest technology, and hands-on customer service to help its creators live their passions.

ROI Influencer Media is the leading media solution for influencer marketing. Fortune 1000 brand marketers use its major talent to reach large, targeted audiences via custom branded content, social posts and display media. ROI Influencer Media provides advanced data, technology and tracking to provide and prove the greatest trackable return on investment.

"We're excited to partner with ROI Influencer Media to better enable advertisers' access to our content and the opportunity to work with our influential audiences," said CafeMedia CEO Michael Sanchez. "ROI Influencer's roster of top talent and micro influencers on the major programmatic platforms, combined with our premium content, is a valuable offering for advertisers."

"CafeMedia offers the kind of high-quality content and reach that top brands demand," said ROI Influencer Media CEO Seth Kean. "We're pleased to combine that content with our own influencers and data, enabling advertisers to spend money within real-time bidding on programmatic platforms."

This story appeared first in AdExchanger.

About ROI Influencer Media

ROI Influencer Media is a leading influencer marketing and technology company working with both Fortune 1000 brand marketers and top influencers. The company blends data analytics with content from Hollywood celebrities, athletes, vloggers, bloggers and social media all-stars. ROI Influencer Media delivers highly customized, scalable influencer and display media on the leading social, display and programmatic platforms and sites. For more information, visit www.ROIInfluencer.com.

About CafeMedia

The company reaches over 91 million monthly unique visitors, as well as 350 million social followers across platforms with authentic, inspiring, shareable content. CafeMedia develops custom content marketing, native advertising, and influencer programs that connect brands to deeply engaged audiences and is a leader in providing premium programmatic solutions.

CafeMedia was founded by Michael Sanchez and Andrew Shue, with Highland Capital Partners, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, and ABRY Partners as lead investors.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.