Rokmaster Closes Acquisition of the Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead Property

January 23, 2017 09:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RKR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead Property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada (the "Property") pursuant to a property purchase agreement dated November 2, 2016 (the "Purchase Agreement").
Under the Purchase Agreement, Rokmaster issued the following aggregate consideration to the vendors at closing in exchange for the Property:
All of the aforementioned Special Warrants (the "Special Warrants") are subject to an accelerated exercise provision that would result in the Special Warrants being exercised automatically into Common Shares. The conditions of the accelerated exercise provision and the Property's history are more detailed in the Company's news release dated November 2, 2016.
For further information, contact: John MirkoPresident and Chief Executive Officer Rokmaster Resources Corp. Telephone: 604.632.9602
